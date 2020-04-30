Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rihanna Models Sheer Lingerie From Her Own Savage x Fenty Line With These Celeb-Fave Heels

By Claudia Miller
5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA – 12 Sep 2019
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
Rihanna Wearing Fenty
No one can model Savage x Fenty better than the brand’s founder, Rihanna.

The “Work” songstress posed in pieces from the size-inclusive line’s newest Xtra VIP collection, including a sheer black underwire bra and a matching semi-sheer skirted bottom. The 32-year-old added a little glam with layered necklaces and a silver anklet.

For shoes, the entrepreneur selected a pair of peep-toe mules from one of footwear’s biggest names, Amina Muaddi. The Lupita silhouette from the 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year‘s line-up of stylish pairs features a square toe and smooth suede uppers, finished off with a signature flared heel for an edgy touch but also for increased stability. Similar colorways are available for $645 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Rihanna joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and more who are fans of Muaddi’s designs. The singer was first spotted wearing a pair from the collection in Barbados last April, matching a square-toe, strappy style to an all-green look.

Rihanna, celebrity style, amina muaddi sandals, green cardigan, bra, cleavage, sunglasses, Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying.Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Rihanna in Amina Muaddi big-toe sandals for a night out in Barbados on April 27, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

While Rihanna is best known for a successful music career with a new studio album dropping any day now, she also has become a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014; in September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won an FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016.

She debuted her lingerie collection Savage x Fenty in 2018 before she and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton became partners the next year. She became the first female designer of color at the helm of a luxury brand under the conglomerate. Together, they released the first Fenty collection consisting of apparel, footwear, accessories and more in May 2019.

Click through the gallery to see more times Rihanna chose styles from her own Fenty collections.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

