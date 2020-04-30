Rihanna Models Sheer Lingerie From Her Own Savage x Fenty Line With These Celeb-Fave Heels

No one can model Savage x Fenty better than the brand’s founder, Rihanna.

The “Work” songstress posed in pieces from the size-inclusive line’s newest Xtra VIP collection, including a sheer black underwire bra and a matching semi-sheer skirted bottom. The 32-year-old added a little glam with layered necklaces and a silver anklet.

For shoes, the entrepreneur selected a pair of peep-toe mules from one of footwear’s biggest names, Amina Muaddi. The Lupita silhouette from the 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year‘s line-up of stylish pairs features a square toe and smooth suede uppers, finished off with a signature flared heel for an edgy touch but also for increased stability. Similar colorways are available for $645 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Rihanna joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and more who are fans of Muaddi’s designs. The singer was first spotted wearing a pair from the collection in Barbados last April, matching a square-toe, strappy style to an all-green look.

Rihanna in Amina Muaddi big-toe sandals for a night out in Barbados on April 27, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

While Rihanna is best known for a successful music career with a new studio album dropping any day now, she also has become a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014; in September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won an FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016.

She debuted her lingerie collection Savage x Fenty in 2018 before she and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton became partners the next year. She became the first female designer of color at the helm of a luxury brand under the conglomerate. Together, they released the first Fenty collection consisting of apparel, footwear, accessories and more in May 2019.

