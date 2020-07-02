Rihanna Goes Monochrome in Pink Savage x Fenty Bra & Underwear With Matching Strappy Sandals

Once again, Rihanna is proving that she’s her own best fit model.

The singer turned designer modeled a chic pink bra and underwear set in a series of snaps posted to the Instagram account of her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand yesterday. The matching set included an unlined bra with sheer lace cups, adjustable straps and a rose gold charm at the center, which is available on the brand’s site for $45 without a subscription, or $17.50 with one. She teamed the bra with a matching brief (it costs $7.50 for subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers on Savagex.com).

In one snap, the “Diamonds” entertainer can be seen carrying a pair of strappy pink sandals. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from croc-embossed leather, with criss-cross straps and an almond toe. It’s unclear what brand they were from. Rihanna accessorized her look with tinted sunglasses and layered jewelry, including statement rings.

More than two years ago, Rihanna launched the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, gaining acclaim for her size- and color-inclusive offerings. At New York Fashion Week in September, Riri dominated a packed schedule with a celebrity-filled show, which featured performances from stars such as Migos, Halsey and A$AP Ferg, along with runway appearances from Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Laverne Cox. As well as hiring top-flight talent for its NYFW event, Savage x Fenty has secured big names for its campaigns, with stars including Normani and Megan Thee Stallion signing on.

Savage x Fenty is one of many ventures for Rihanna in the fashion and beauty space. In addition to her lingerie brand, the “Love on the Brain” hit maker has a luxury label, Fenty, which she launched in May. Rihanna became the first woman of color to run an LVMH brand, as well as the first woman to ever launch a label under the powerhouse. In the past, Rihanna has collaborated with Manolo Blahnik on a high-end footwear line as well as worked with Puma on a much-coveted range of sneakers. What’s more, the A-lister has a cosmetics brand, called Fenty Beauty.

Into Rihanna’s strappy pink sandals? Get a similar look with one of the options below.

Click through the gallery to see 10 times Rihanna was spotted rocking Fenty.

