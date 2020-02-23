Rihanna Wears A Glamorous Purple Givenchy Couture Dress With Matching Sandals at the NAACP Awards

Rihanna may have skipped the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards tonight, but inside the ceremony, she took the stage to humbly receive the President’s Award for her exceptional philanthropic efforts.
The singer turned fashion mogul, who started a non-profit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, received a standing ovation for her speech, in which she spoke about unity. “Imagine what we could do together,” she told the crowd.
When she wasn’t on stage, Rih Rih was snapped posing alongside pals like Janelle Monae, Lizzo and Tracee Ellis Ross in the front row. The 32-year-old, who celebrated her birthday just days ago on Feb 20., wore a vibrant purple ruffled dress from Givenchy’s spring 2020 couture collection with a pair of strappy purple sandals that laced up her calves.
The Fenty designer was also photographed spending time with rapper T.I.’s 3-year-old daughter Heiress Harris, who wore a cozy panda-print outfit with black leather Alexander McQueen slip-on sneakers, on her lap.
