Rihanna Wears Hot Pink Amina Muaddi Shoes For Harper’s Bazaar Latest Issue

Rihanna is the latest star to grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

The musician and fashion mogul will be on all 26 issues of the global publication for the month of September. The star posted two versions of the magazine cover on her Instagram for fans to see.

The Barbados-born entertainer wrote “@graysorrenti you baaadddd!!!” on one of her posts as a nod to photographer Gray Sorrenti, who captured the cover for the fashion magazine. Wearing a fuzzy yellow coat from Bottega Veneta, Rihanna stuns with bare feet and Fenty Skin makeup, which just debuted last week.

On harpersbazaar.com fans can find Rihanna dressed in designer clothing and shoes, including heels from Manolo Blahnik and Amina Muaddi.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Watch on FN

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Lupita Mules, $615.

Last month, Rihanna released her shoe collab with 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi. The collection was first announced in December when Muaddi accepted her award at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. The collection is available now on fenty.com. Select styles can also be found on Farfetch.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Fenty x Amina Muaddi Code Word Sandals in Acid Green, $630.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Fenty x Amina Muaddi Meshy Mule, $540.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.