Rihanna Turns a Sweatshirt Into Clubwear With Sparkling Earrings & the Pointiest Pumps

Only Rihanna could make a sweatshirt night-out worthy.

The singer turned designer attended a post-BAFTAs party at a London nightclub on Sunday wearing an all-black ensemble complete with the pointiest pair of pumps. Rihanna wore a black sweatshirt from her LVMH-parented Fenty label, which she paired with silky black trousers. The A-lister styled the sweatshirt off-the-shoulder for an evening-ready twist, mixing textures to keep the head-to-toe black from seeming boring.

Rihanna wears an all-black look for a night out in London on Feb. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “Love on the Brain” songstress sported a pair of black pumps with ultrapointy toes. The shoes looked to be Fenty’s Power Point pumps, which retail for $660. The Power Point features an exaggerated point at the toe, with a patent leather upper and a 4-inch heel.

Fenty power pumps. CREDIT: Fenty

To complete her evening look, Riri added some bling, choosing a pair of sparkling drop earrings and a thin choker. She carried a black Dior handbag with gold hardware.

Rihanna joined forces with LVMH in May, becoming the first black woman to lead a house at the French conglomerate, parent to brands such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Celine. Rather than operate on the traditional luxury brand schedule — with a collection released in the fall and spring of each year, six months after showing at fashion week — Fenty drops new items about once each month. The goal is to sell out each time, without discounting product.

Click through the gallery to see more of Rihanna’s clubbing shoe style.

Want more?

Rihanna Does Two Monochromatic Looks in Wasabi + Black ‘Date Night’ Pumps for British Fashion Awards

Rihanna Goes Clubbing in All-Black Leather With Fenty Power Pumps

Rihanna Releases New Fenty Puffer Boots That Can Be Styled Straight or Crinkled