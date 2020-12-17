Rihanna Does Her Own Dirty Work in a Tie-Dye Set & Glittering Sandals for Fenty Skin

Rihanna knows all too well that if you want something done right, you need to do it yourself.

The “Believe It” singer appeared in a new promotion for Fenty Skin on social media today, sneaking her way into a local Sephora to help set up the skincare brand’s new setup in-store. Ahead of the Fenty Skin’s arrival on Dec. 26, Rihanna drilled away at the display in the clip as she modeled a tie-dye V-neck shirt and coordinating pants with a glittering set of sandals.

The black heels come from Rihanna’s latest collaboration with Amina Muaddi for her Fenty line. The “What’s My Name?” singer has continued to model her own award-winning Fenty by Amina designs, especially from the newest capsule which dropped in November. Amina Muaddi and Rihanna first joined forces for their inaugural joint Fenty footwear collection in July. Since then, the collection went on to become one of the biggest of 2020, earning it the title of the FNAA Collaborator of the Year during last week’s virtual show.

For her shoes in the new ad, the “Umbrella” songstress opted for the oh-so-strappy Fenty by Amina Muaddi Ribbon Ropes sandal from the November drop. The design features a crisscrossing design that wraps the foot and calf in a mix of satin and crystal-embellished straps atop a chic square-toe front. Finished off with a 4.1-inch tapered heel, the design retails for $910 at Fenty.com.

Fenty by Amina Muaddi Ribbon Ropes sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

As for Rihanna herself, the multi-hyphenated artist has become a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won Rihanna her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016.