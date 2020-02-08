Rihanna Causes a Frenzy at Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party in Crinkled Champagne Parachute Boots

Wherever Rihanna goes, the media world is bound to follow. Such was the case last night in New York at her Fenty pop-up launch event at Bergdorf Goodman, where there was a line of people around the block awaiting admittance into the department store. Once inside, guests waiting for her arrival made their way around the venue drinking Aperol spritz cocktails while listening to beats from DJ Kitty Kash.

At around 10 p.m., the night’s guest of honor made her grand appearance on the main level, which caused a frenzy. Rihanna wore her Fenty Turtleneck minidress in the Burnt Orange colorway and styled the item with a pair of the brand’s Parachute boots in Champagne. The Italian-made shoes are constructed out of a crinkled metallic fabric and have a leather-lined inner sole with comfort foam as well as a monogrammed slip pad. They feature a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The musician-turned-designer accessorized the glistening ensemble with layered necklaces and a pair of large hoop earrings and stacked rings.

Kitty Kash wore a pair of the Parachute boots, too, in the same Champagne colorway, and styled the shoes with Fenty’s Utilitarian Corset Dress in Camo Green. She accessorized the ensemble with a silver beaded bucket bag and coordinating jewelry.

Other memorable looks include DJs Coco and Breezy Dotson, who wore the brand’s Knit Turtleneck Top in Jet Black along with Fenty’s Jersey Skinny Pants in Oyster Grey. The duo finished off their ensembles in the Affair Pumps. Coco wore the shoes in the Mint colorway and Breezy in the Caramel colorway.

