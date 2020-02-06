Rihanna’s Latest Fenty Drop Has the Boots You’ll Wear Every Day

Since announcing the debut of her LVMH-backed luxury line, Rihanna’s Fenty collection has garnered maximum buzz. From the Paris launch to the U.S. drop in June, the line has become one of the most sought-after in fashion. In December, the star brought on shoe designer Amina Muaddi, adding even more buzz to the brand’s shoe game.

For Rihanna’s first 2020 drop, which debuted at Bergdorf Goodman in New York on Feb. 3 and is available online today on Fenty’s site, the star was inspired by the idea of freedom in dressing and as self-expression. Shifting the attention from fall’s evening wear to a larger focus on day wear, the collection is a “meditation on casual luxury” (according to the brand press release).

A knit dress with scrunchy calf boots from Rihanna’s latest Fenty drop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

Looks include a mustard hoodie matched to a silky skirt in the same hue, cozy knit sweater dresses with waist wrap details, swishy quilted pants and rigid dark denim. They also include footwear (which was designed before Muaddi was brought on board) that follows a similar philosophy.

The Hitch Hiker boot from Fenty’s new drop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

To Buy: Fenty Hitch Hiker boots, $730.

Fenty Hitch Hiker boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

To Buy: Fenty Hitch Hiker boots, $730.

The collection features the Base Camp boot, a style in two color ways (all white and black with bright green lacing and piping) that is reminiscent of both a Timberland boot and a hiking-inspired silhouette, with a thick lug sole and the appearance of padding on the insole.

The Parachute, a crinkly calf boot with a stiletto heel from Rihanna’s latest Fenty drop for 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

To Buy: Fenty Parachute boots, $670.

It also has a calf boot made of crinkly satin, with a stiletto heel, which is sure to become a fast street style favorite.