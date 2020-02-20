Happy Birthday Rihanna: A Look at All the Major Stars Who Love Her Fenty Designs

Play “Birthday Cake” on repeat because today is Rihanna’s birthday

The hit singer turns 32-years-old today and has a whole lot to celebrate. While she is well-known for her successful music career — with a new studio album dropping (hopefully) any day now — Rihanna also has become a major force in the fashion world, beyond just her impeccable personal style. Her first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014; she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product in September 2015, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won an FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016.

Rihanna arrives at the 2016 FNAAs wearing Fenty Puma Creepers.

After the immediate success of their first footwear silhouette, Puma and Rihanna then released a trainer, a faux-fur slide and two must-see runway shows. Since then, the songstress has gone on to expand the Fenty brand after trademarking the name for a series of lines including Fenty Beauty which launched in 2017. She then debuted her inclusive lingerie collection Savage x Fenty in 2018, before she and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton made their partnership official in 2019 and she became the first female designer of color at the helm of a luxury brand under the conglomerate. Together, they dropped the first Fenty collection consisting of apparel, footwear, accessories and more in May 2019.

With all the success that Rihanna has achieved in 32 years, it is no surprise that celebrities from every industry have been vocal about their support and admiration of the multi-hyphenate. Specifically, this comes by way of wearing Rihanna’s designs in their own ensembles.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who walked in the latest Savage x Fenty show, chose Fenty Affairs Pumps in the bright green, “Minty Fresh” colorway as she posed in a sunny setting in Brooklyn, NY in June 2019. The style retails for $625 and features an elongated pointy sole and dual leather straps on a 4.5-inch heel, available in black and tan shades.

Bella’s older sister Gigi also is a huge fan of Rihanna’s products; the 24-year-old previously rocked Fenty Puma fuzzy slides, the hit Creepers, and a fuzzy oversize coat from the collaboration in 2016.

Gigi Hadid on set of a photoshoot wearing Fenty x Puma faux fur slides in black, July 2016.

Gigi Hadid paired her Fenty Puma Creepers with an Adidas Originals jacket, 2016.

Gigi Hadid was spotted in Soho New York wearing black and white trainers by Filling Pieces and a Fenty Puma faux-fur coat, March 2016.

Lena Dunham joins the pack of endless stars who own Rihanna-branded apparel and footwear. The “Girls” star arrived at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival wearing satin green Fenty Puma sneakers to match her boldly patterned dress on the red carpet.

Lena Dunham at the 'My Art' screening in New York, April 2017.

Lena Dunham wearing Fenty Puma sneakers on the red carpet.

On top of all the stars who choose Fenty styles, Rihanna herself, of course, frequents pieces from her own lines, wearing everything from clothing and accessories to unique heels and daring pieces of lingerie.

Rihanna in Fenty at the British Fashion Awards, Dec. 2.

