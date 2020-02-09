Rihanna’s Eccentric Look Includes a Furry Bucket Hat & Sold-Out Jordans

When it comes to fashion, Rihanna has a distinct knack for pulling off the unconventional. Case in point: the singer turned designer was spotted in New York last night wearing an oversize look complete with a fluffy green bucket hat and an orange knit clutch.

On anyone else, the outfit may have had fashion experts wincing, but on Rihanna, it was a lesson in the art of clashing. To start things off, A-lister wore a Metallica band T-shirt and straight-leg jeans under an oversize Raf Simons shirt jacket.

Rihanna out and about in New York on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up shot of Rihanna’s Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Facetasm sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Riri wore a pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Facetasm sneakers. Created by Jordan Brand in collaboration with Japanese label Facetasm, the shoes have a white leather upper with overlays in light blue and navy and a bright orange tab at the heel. Facetasm designer Hiromichi Ochiai incorporated his signature crinkled texture throughout the upper. Released in November 2019 for $130, the kicks are now sold out, but they can be purchased from sneaker re-commerce site StockX.com for about $220 and up, depending upon sizing.

Of course, jeans, a T-shirt and sneakers are hardly groundbreaking territory. Where the outfit became unusual — and uniquely Rihanna — was with the accessories.

Rihanna out and about in New York on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Umbrella” hit maker wore a moss green faux fur hat from Emma Brewin, rainbow-colored sunglasses from her own Fenty label (despite the fact that it was night) and layered cross pendants. To top things off, she carried a bright orange knit clutch from Bottega Veneta’s spring ’20 collection. All together, the unusual mix gave the outfit an air of nonchalance, which may be the factor that most contributes to instant coolness — and the reason why Rihanna’s outfits always seem to land.

