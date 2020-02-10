Renee Zellweger’s Pointy Heels Peep Out From Under Her Glittering Gown at Oscars 2020

Renee Zellweger arrived at the Oscars in a gown worthy of an award itself.

The Best Actress nominee chose a white one-shoulder sequined, floor-sweeping Armani Prive gown for the awards show.

From under the hem of her ensemble, the star of “Judy” wore a set of pointed-toe white heels that stood out on the red carpet.

The actress won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA for her performance in the Judy Garland biopic and is up against Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron tonight for the top title.

Ronan arrived at the awards show in a Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline with a black-and-white top and a periwinkle-colored skirt, which perfectly matched Ronan’s eye shadow as she styled her hair in an updo. Accessorizing with a pair of dangling glittering earrings, the trailing hem of the gown hid Ronan’s shoes.

Saoirse Ronan in a Gucci gown at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

