Renee Zellweger’s Pointy Heels Peep Out From Under Her Glittering Gown at Oscars 2020

By Claudia Miller
Renee Zellweger arrived at the Oscars in a gown worthy of an award itself.

The Best Actress nominee chose a white one-shoulder sequined, floor-sweeping Armani Prive gown for the awards show.

Renee Zellweger in Armani Privé at the 2020 Oscars.
Renee Zellweger in Armani Privé at the 2020 Oscars.
A closer look at Renee Zellweger’s heels.
From under the hem of her ensemble, the star of “Judy” wore a set of pointed-toe white heels that stood out on the red carpet.

The actress won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA for her performance in the Judy Garland biopic and is up against Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron tonight for the top title.

Ronan arrived at the awards show in a Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline with a black-and-white top and a periwinkle-colored skirt, which perfectly matched Ronan’s eye shadow as she styled her hair in an updo. Accessorizing with a pair of dangling glittering earrings, the trailing hem of the gown hid Ronan’s shoes.

Saoirse Ronan, gucci, oscars, 2020, 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10532163bn
Saoirse Ronan in a Gucci gown at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Oscars.

