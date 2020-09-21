Regina King Brings the Emmys Red Carpet Home, Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture with Stuart Weitzman Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Quarantine has not drastically changed red carpet looks — at least not yet — as Regina King showed up virtually to the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday wearing a bold blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. The sapphire blue silk faille gown from the fall ’20 line was encrusted with bijoux embroidery and showcased a puffy one shoulder strap.

Regina King wears a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress for the 2020 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of James Anthony

King won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Angela Abar in the “Watchmen.”

The “Watchmen” star paired her bright polka-dot dress with gold Stuart Weitzman barely-there strappy sandals. The Nudistsong sandal is designed in a patent gold leather featuring a round toe and a stiletto heel and retails for $318.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louisaviaroma

Watch on FN

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandal, $318

To top the look off, King wore a pair of earrings from Bondeye Jewelry.

During Emmy Awards ceremony, King wore another Schiaparelli number. Dressed in a pink pantsuit, King made a statement, once again breaking out her “Justice For Breonna Taylor” t-shirt, which she also wore in August, for her virtual acceptance speech.