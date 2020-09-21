Regina King Brings the Emmys Red Carpet Home, Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture with Stuart Weitzman Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Quarantine has not drastically changed red carpet looks — at least not yet — as Regina King showed up virtually to the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday wearing a bold blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. The sapphire blue silk faille gown from the fall ’20 line was encrusted with bijoux embroidery and showcased a puffy one shoulder strap.
King won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Angela Abar in the “Watchmen.”
Emmys red carpet gone virtual! Photographer: JamesShootsAndDraws by James Anthony @iamjamesanthony Stylist: Wayman + Micah @waymanandmicah MUA: Latrice Johnson @makeupbylatrice Hair: Larry Sims @larryjarahsims Music: @Buttercreemmjv Dress: Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry @schiaparelli Jewels: Earrings Bondeye Jewelry, Established Jewelry, Rings – Nouvel Heritage Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
The “Watchmen” star paired her bright polka-dot dress with gold Stuart Weitzman barely-there strappy sandals. The Nudistsong sandal is designed in a patent gold leather featuring a round toe and a stiletto heel and retails for $318.
To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandal, $318
To top the look off, King wore a pair of earrings from Bondeye Jewelry.
During Emmy Awards ceremony, King wore another Schiaparelli number. Dressed in a pink pantsuit, King made a statement, once again breaking out her “Justice For Breonna Taylor” t-shirt, which she also wore in August, for her virtual acceptance speech.
It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. This campaign and t-shirt was created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated. Click link in bio Art by @arlyn.garcia