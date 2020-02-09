Regina King + More Stars Are Towering in Chunky Platforms on the Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars may honor the best in the film and entertainment industry, but the awards show also brings out the best in style. Tonight in Los Angeles, the red carpet saw towering shoe styles with lifted platforms on stars.

Compared with a flat-footed style, platforms help balance out a tall heel, providing an extra boost of height to lift longer hems of gowns and pants while still allowing for a more comfortable walk.

Oscar winner Regina King glowed in a glittering one-shoulder asymmetrical Versace gown in a soft pink shade. The satin look featured a voluminous skirt with an extended train.

Regina King arrives in a Versace gown at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Regina King’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her sky-high matching pink satin sandals from Stuart Weitzman peeped out from under the hem of her gown, set upon a multi-inch platform front and a chunky heel with a thin strap.

Billy Porter showed the versatility of a platform-style shoe as he matched his custom Giles Deacon 24-carat gold-coated feather-top gown with bespoke Jimmy Choo shoes in a gold colorway and a lace-up silhouette.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A closer look at Billy Porter’s platforms. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The unmissable pair included glittering embellishments and a heightened platform toe, worn over a pair of beige fishnet tights.

America Ferrera channeled her inner tribal warrior on the red carpet in a billowing ruffled-sleeve Alberta Ferretti gown with a gold headpiece. She shared in an Instagram post that the look is “the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid,” paying tribute as well to her ancestors in the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.

America Ferrera at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

America Ferrera at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at America Ferrera’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, kept it comfortable in a black block-heeled peep-toe style with a shorter platform toe.

