Reese Witherspoon Goes Bike Riding in ’80s Throwback Nike Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon may be practicing social distancing, but she’s still making time for exercise.

The 44-year-old actress went for a bike ride in Los Angeles yesterday wearing an athleisure-inspired look complete with retro sneakers. The Oscar winner sported a black tank top with matching sweatpants, with a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Reese Witherspoon rides her bike in Los Angeles, March 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s Nike Daybreak sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Big Little Lies” star wore Nike Daybreak sneakers. An ’80s favorite, the Daybreak made its debut in 1979. The silhouette boasts a rubber waffle outsole, a foam midsole and a nylon upper with suede and faux leather overlays. Goat.com has the colorway worn by Witherspoon in stock for $115.

Nike Daybreak sneakers. CREDIT: Goat

The A-lister completed her sporty ensemble with a yellow baseball cap and Ray-Ban sunglasses. She also wore an Apple Watch.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Witherspoon can often be found in sneakers, with her wardrobe including pairs from the likes of Hoka One One, Tretorn and Veja. For red carpets, the “Legally Blonde” lead unsurprisingly upgrades her look with soaring heels from brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Jimmy Choo.

If you’re into the retro sneaker look, you may want to consider shopping one of these pairs that offer a similar vibe to the Nike Daybreak.

Nike Cortez CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Cortez, $42 to $70.

Puma Vista CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Puma Vista, $36 to $73.

Bally Galaxy Gavino CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Bally Galaxy Gavino, $326 (was $435).

