Reese Witherspoon Goes Bike Riding in Athletic Shorts & New Balance Sneakers From the Depths of Her Closet

Reese Witherspoon is making a case for the rewear.

The “Big Little Lies” actress went for a bike ride in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday clad in sneakers she’s owned since 2018. Witherspoon chose an understated athletic look, sporting a gray tank top and black running shorts.

Reese Witherspoon goes bike riding in Los Angeles on May 2. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The “Legally Blonde” alum’s shoes were crisp white New Balance sneakers. She completed her ensemble with a black baseball cap, reflective sunglasses, layered necklaces and a burnt orange bandana, worn as a face covering.

Reese Witherspoon out and about on a bike ride on May 2. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Reese Witherspoon’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

While Witherspoon’s wardrobe includes many sneakers, eagle-eyed fans may find the New Balance style familiar. The Draper James businesswoman sported the same look on a 2018 bike ride in L.A. with sons Deacon and Tennessee. She teamed the shoes with a white graphic T-shirt and blue Nike shorts.

Reese Witherspoon helps her son learn to ride a bike while clad in New Balance shoes. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

During quarantine, Witherspoon has been keeping up her exercise regimen with a combination of jogs and bike rides, often alongside various members of her family. She has opted for sneakers from several labels during this time, including Asics, Nike and Hoka One One.

The Reese’s Book Club founder has also been busy working from home, and she has carved out some additional time for indoor hobbies, such as reading books and creating art. On Instagram yesterday, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star shared an image of herself at home painting a bouquet of flowers. She sported a patterned sweater and white trousers while painting from the comfort of her dining room table.

