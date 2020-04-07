Reese Witherspoon’s Shorts & Hoka One One Kicks Are the Coolest Athleisure Take on Dog-Walking Style

Reese Witherspoon did the monochrome look in head-to-heel black as she walked her dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress wore a black crewneck sweater with matching running shorts. She accessorized with a hot pink belt bag from Rebecca Minkoff, which added a bold pop to the otherwise neutral look.

Reese Witherspoon goes for a walk in Los Angeles on April 6. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Reese Witherspoon’s running shoes. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Academy Award winner went with her go-to Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. Ideal for road running, the silhouette has a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays. While the exact pair chosen by Witherspoon is no longer available, Hokaoneone.com carries the latest version of the Clifton for $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The “Big Little Lies” star was joined on her walk by her 7-year-old son, Tennessee James Toth, who wore a Nike graphic T-shirt, black basketball shorts and black sneakers.

Reese Witherspoon goes for a walk in Los Angeles on April 6. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Witherspoon been a longtime fan of Hoka’s wares, with multiple pairs of the Clifton and Bondi silhouettes in her wardrobe. Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka purchased by Deckers Brands in 2013. It has become known for its signature oversize soles and carbon-plate tech, which is designed to make downhill running faster. The brand has found fans in numerous celebrities, including Pippa Middleton, Britney Spears and Virgil Abloh.

If you like the look of Witherspoon’s black-and-white athletic shoes, consider shopping one of the options below to get a similar look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Nano 9 Cross Trainers, $19 to $206.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Nike Revolution 5, $50 (was $65).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Ryka Influence 2.5, $85.

Click through the gallery to see Reese Witherspoon’s matching shoes and handbags style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon Has a New Favorite Sneaker Brand for Working Up a Sweat

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Practice Social Distancing on a Hike in Chic Athleisure Ensembles