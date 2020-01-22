Sign up for our newsletter today!

Reese Witherspoon Wears the Sparkliest Jumpsuit + More Celebs at Paris Haute Couture Week

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Giorgio Armani Prive show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France – 21 Jan 2020
Dior
Dior
Dior
Dior
View Gallery 30 Images

We may be in the middle of awards season, but celebrities still took the time to head to the City of Lights for Paris Haute Couture Week.

After hitting the red carpet at the SAG Awards this weekend, Reese Witherspoon sat front row at the Giorgio Armani Prive show on Jan. 21.

Reese Witherspoon, sparkly jumpsuit, pumps, in the front rowGiorgio Armani Prive show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 21 Jan 2020Wearing Armani
Reese Witherspoon
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Big Little Lies” star proved black is anything but basic, turning heads in a sparkling, strapless jumpsuit, which she paired with pointed-toe pumps.

Witherspoon had the chance to catch up with pal Bel Powley, who wore a classic black-and-white ensemble with a collared shirt, high-waisted pants and strappy pumps.

Bel Powley, black and white, trousers, white blouse, in the front rowGiorgio Armani Prive show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 21 Jan 2020Wearing Armani
Bel Powley
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, the stars came out in full force on Jan. 21 for the Chanel show, including brand collaborator Pharrell Williams. The singer sported a pale pink jacket, khaki pants and Adidas skate sneakers as he posed for photographers alongside wife Helen Lasichanh.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 21 Jan 2020
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Schiaparelli also held a star-studded show, bringing together a slew of celebrities on Jan. 20. Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore a beige pantsuit with a white turtleneck and pointed black peep-toe heels.

 

Lady Kitty SpencerSchiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 20 Jan 2020
Lady Kitty Spencer
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Sophia Bush took opted to show off her pedicure in peep-toes. Apart from her shining black cold-toe boots, the “One Tree Hill” star wore a beige coat with a floral lining over a black midi dress.

Sophia BushSchiaparelli show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 20 Jan 2020
Sophia Bush
CREDIT: J M HAEDRICH/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities on the front row at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Want more?

Pharrell Williams and Wife Helen Lasichanh Do His-and-Hers Dressing at Chanel’s Couture Show

Doutzen Kroes Goes Monochrome in This Major Boot Trend at Dior’s Spring ’20 Show

Gigi Hadid Suits Up In Neutral Look and Knee-High Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad