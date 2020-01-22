Reese Witherspoon Wears the Sparkliest Jumpsuit + More Celebs at Paris Haute Couture Week

We may be in the middle of awards season, but celebrities still took the time to head to the City of Lights for Paris Haute Couture Week.

After hitting the red carpet at the SAG Awards this weekend, Reese Witherspoon sat front row at the Giorgio Armani Prive show on Jan. 21.

Reese Witherspoon CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Big Little Lies” star proved black is anything but basic, turning heads in a sparkling, strapless jumpsuit, which she paired with pointed-toe pumps.

Witherspoon had the chance to catch up with pal Bel Powley, who wore a classic black-and-white ensemble with a collared shirt, high-waisted pants and strappy pumps.

Bel Powley CREDIT: Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, the stars came out in full force on Jan. 21 for the Chanel show, including brand collaborator Pharrell Williams. The singer sported a pale pink jacket, khaki pants and Adidas skate sneakers as he posed for photographers alongside wife Helen Lasichanh.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Schiaparelli also held a star-studded show, bringing together a slew of celebrities on Jan. 20. Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore a beige pantsuit with a white turtleneck and pointed black peep-toe heels.

Lady Kitty Spencer CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Sophia Bush took opted to show off her pedicure in peep-toes. Apart from her shining black cold-toe boots, the “One Tree Hill” star wore a beige coat with a floral lining over a black midi dress.

Sophia Bush CREDIT: J M HAEDRICH/Shutterstock

