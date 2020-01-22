Reese Witherspoon Wears the Sparkliest Jumpsuit + More Celebs at Paris Haute Couture Week

We may be in the middle of awards season, but celebrities still took the time to head to the City of Lights for Paris Haute Couture Week.
After hitting the red carpet at the SAG Awards this weekend, Reese Witherspoon sat front row at the Giorgio Armani Prive show on Jan. 21.
The “Big Little Lies” star proved black is anything but basic, turning heads in a sparkling, strapless jumpsuit, which she paired with pointed-toe pumps.
View this post on Instagram
What an amazing night in Paris, watching couture runway at @armani. Spending time with the whole incredible family who makes these exquisite designs, made want to be Italian. A true celebration of fashion, artistry, music, culture and design! 💫 And I got to catch up with my favorite fashion-loving friend @belpowley!
Witherspoon had the chance to catch up with pal Bel Powley, who wore a classic black-and-white ensemble with a collared shirt, high-waisted pants and strappy pumps.
Unsurprisingly, the stars came out in full force on Jan. 21 for the Chanel show, including brand collaborator Pharrell Williams. The singer sported a pale pink jacket, khaki pants and Adidas skate sneakers as he posed for photographers alongside wife Helen Lasichanh.
Schiaparelli also held a star-studded show, bringing together a slew of celebrities on Jan. 20. Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore a beige pantsuit with a white turtleneck and pointed black peep-toe heels.
Elsewhere, Sophia Bush took opted to show off her pedicure in peep-toes. Apart from her shining black cold-toe boots, the “One Tree Hill” star wore a beige coat with a floral lining over a black midi dress.
Click through the gallery to see more celebrities on the front row at Paris Haute Couture Week.
