Reese Witherspoon’s Work-From-Home Look Includes Leggings & Her Go-To Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon has a new work-from-home setup — and it doubles as a closet.

On Instagram yesterday, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star, 44, shared a snap of herself working inside her closet while sitting alongside her pup. Witherspoon sported a long-sleeve black crewneck sweatshirt with black leggings.

For shoes, the “Big Little Lies” actress went with pastel pink Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices Clifton trainers. The kicks boast an ultra-chunky sole with marshmallow-like cushioning and a knit upper.

The exact style chosen by Witherspoon is no longer available, but Outdoor Voices currently stocks two colorways of the Clifton: mist blue and cloud white. The sneakers sell for $140 on Outdoorvoices.com.

Hoka x OV Clifton CREDIT: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

“Welcome to my new WFH situation! Quiet and (sort of) private. ✅ But my assistant smells like dog food…🥴,” Witherspoon captioned her Instagram post.

The Draper James founder has selected her Hoka x OV kicks before. For a March walk with her dogs, the “Legally Blonde” alum sported the same crewneck sweatshirt with black Alo Yoga leggings and the pastel pink sneakers. She accessorized the look with a black baseball cap and a hot pink Rebecca Minkoff bum bag.

Reese Witherspoon goes for a walk in Los Angeles on March 24, 2020. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a celebrity favorite, with fans including Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski and Kanye West. The brand has become known for its signature oversize soles and carbon-plate technology, and has continued to grow since it was acquired in 2013 by Deckers Brands, the parent of Ugg, Teva and Sanuk. Witherspoon herself owns several pairs of Hoka One One shoes, including both the Bondi and Clifton silhouettes.

