Reese Witherspoon’s Leggings + Chunky Sneakers Are the Ultimate Running Look

By Ella Chochrek
Reese Witherspoon
Kylie Jenner
Chrissy Teigen
Sophie Turner
Malia Obama
View Gallery 65 Images

Reese Witherspoon has mastered the art of the sleek road running look.

The “Big Little Lies” actress went for a run in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday wearing a black and gray athleisure look including her favorite sneakers. Witherspoon teamed a gray tank top and cropped leggings with a black sports bra, layering with a zippered sweatshirt around her waist.

Reese Witherspoon , leggings, tank top, sweatshirt, apple watch, baseball cap, aviator sunglasses, hoka one one sneakers, los angeles, celebrity fashion
Reese Witherspoon wears leggings and Hoka One sneakers to walk in Los Angeles, April 7.
CREDIT: Splash
Hoka One One, reese witherspoon, celebrity style, sneakers, shoe detail
A close-up look at Witherspoon’s Hoka One One sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Witherspoon went with her go-to running brand, Hoka One One. The Academy Award winner appeared to be clad in the Clifton silhouette. Designed for road running, the Clifton has a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays. The Clifton 6 is available in several colorways to shop now on Hokaoneone.com, with a $130 price tag.

Hoka One One Clifton 6
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 6 $130
Buy it

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star accessorized with a black baseball cap, oversize aviator sunglasses and an Apple Watch.

Reese Witherspoon , leggings, tank top, sweatshirt, apple watch, baseball cap, aviator sunglasses, hoka one one sneakers, los angeles, celebrity fashion, Reese Witherspoon goes outside for a jog.Pictured: Reese WitherspoonRef: SPL5161014 070420 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Reese Witherspoon wears leggings and Hoka One sneakers to walk in Los Angeles, April 7.
CREDIT: Splash

Witherspoon seems to be a big fan of Hoka’s wares, owning numerous pairs of both the Clifton and Bondi models. Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, the label was purchased by Deckers Brands in 2013. It has become known for its signature oversize soles and carbon-plate technology, and has found enthusiasts in not only the “Legally Blonde” alum but in other A-listers including Emily Ratajkowski, Britney Spears and even Kanye West.

Reese Witherspoon, hoka one one clifton sneakers, running shoes, rebecca minkoff bag, shorts, legs, dogs, son, Reese Witherspoon out and about, Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Apr 2020
Reese Witherspoon wears Hoka One One Clifton sneakers for a walk in Los Angeles on April 6.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon, celebrity style, hot pink fanny pack, baseball cap, alo leggings, crewneck sweatshirt, outdoor voices x hoka one one sneakers, and Tennessee James TothReese Witherspoon out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2020Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee James TothReese Witherspoon out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2020
Reese Witherspoon wears Hoka x Outdoor Voices sneakers in Los Angeles on March 24.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon, hoka one one sneakers, celebrity style, June 2019, leggings, tank top, alo hat
Reese Witherspoon in blue and purple Hoka One One sneakers with a friend in June 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA

Below, we’ve rounded up some additional black-and-white running sneakers that offer a similar look to the ones sported by Witherspoon.

Ryka Influence 2.5
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Ryka Influence 2.5, $85.

reebok, sneakers, trainers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Nano 9, $19 to $206.

Nike
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Zoom Gravity, $68 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to see more ways that Reese Witherspoon and other celebrities style leggings.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team.

