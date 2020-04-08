Reese Witherspoon’s Leggings + Chunky Sneakers Are the Ultimate Running Look

Reese Witherspoon has mastered the art of the sleek road running look.

The “Big Little Lies” actress went for a run in her Los Angeles neighborhood yesterday wearing a black and gray athleisure look including her favorite sneakers. Witherspoon teamed a gray tank top and cropped leggings with a black sports bra, layering with a zippered sweatshirt around her waist.

Reese Witherspoon wears leggings and Hoka One sneakers to walk in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, Witherspoon went with her go-to running brand, Hoka One One. The Academy Award winner appeared to be clad in the Clifton silhouette. Designed for road running, the Clifton has a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays. The Clifton 6 is available in several colorways to shop now on Hokaoneone.com, with a $130 price tag.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star accessorized with a black baseball cap, oversize aviator sunglasses and an Apple Watch.

Reese Witherspoon wears leggings and Hoka One sneakers to walk in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: Splash

Witherspoon seems to be a big fan of Hoka’s wares, owning numerous pairs of both the Clifton and Bondi models. Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, the label was purchased by Deckers Brands in 2013. It has become known for its signature oversize soles and carbon-plate technology, and has found enthusiasts in not only the “Legally Blonde” alum but in other A-listers including Emily Ratajkowski, Britney Spears and even Kanye West.

Reese Witherspoon wears Hoka One One Clifton sneakers for a walk in Los Angeles on April 6. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon wears Hoka x Outdoor Voices sneakers in Los Angeles on March 24. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon in blue and purple Hoka One One sneakers with a friend in June 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

