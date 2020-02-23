Reese Witherspoon’s Understated Running Look Features Cropped Leggings & These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon wore sneakers from a celebrity favorite shoe brand as she and a friend went for a run in Los Angeles today, Feb. 23.

The “Big Little Lies” star hit the L.A. streets in a charcoal-colored hoodie and a pair of black cropped leggings. She went incognito in a dark baseball cap and a pair of reflective shades.

Reese Witherspoon goes running in Hoka One One sneakers in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Reese Witherspoon’s Hoka running sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the Academy Award winner wore Hoka One One’s Bondi 6 sneakers. Designed for road running, the shoes have moderate stability and plush cushioning, with Hoka’s signature chunky, wavy outsole. The kicks are available in a wide range of colorways on the brand’s site with a $150 price tag.

Hoka One One was founded in 2009 by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, when the former Salomon employees developed an athletic sneaker with an outsize sole and extra cushioning, features which allow wearers to run faster downhill. The brand has become known for its oversized soles and carbon-plate technology, and has continued to grow since it was acquired in 2013 by Deckers Brands, the parent of Ugg, Teva and Sanuk.

Witherspoon has worn Hoka’s Bondi 6 and Clifton silhouettes before, and she is not alone in loving Hoka’s wares. Other fans of the brand include Britney Spears, Pippa Middleton, Virgil Abloh and Kanye West.

Reese Witherspoon in blue and purple Hoka One One sneakers with a friend in June 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

