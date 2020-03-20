Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Practice Social Distancing On a Hike In Chic Athleisure Ensembles

“Big Little Lies” fans rejoice: Renata and Madeline are together once again.

Laura Dern and Reese Withersoon, who starred in the HBO series together alongside Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman, practiced appropriate social distancing today while taking an outdoor hike together in Los Angeles.

(Social distancing is a current practice that requires at least six feet of space to be placed between yourself and others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.)

The two co-stars walked together but with space between them as they both wore stylish workout-chic ensembles. Dern hiked in a pair of looser athleisure pants with a graphic t-shirt and a black down jacket while Witherspoon went with a zip-up red chevron puffer, heathered leggings and a black cap.

For footwear, Dern chose a pair of Adidas sneakers with bright white three stripes and a colorful striped toe; the pair resembles the brand’s Swift Run silhouette, with similar colorways currently on sale from $60 to $85 at Adidas.com. Witherspoon matched her shoe-of-choice to her jacket in a pair of all-red sneakers with a cherry red sole and bright laces.

For styles that resemble Reese Witherspoon’s bright red sneaker, check out these similar picks.

Aidas CloudFoam Pure Sneakers CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Adidas CloudFoam Pure Sneakers, $60 was $70

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Sneakers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Sneakers, $190

Puma Nova Sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Puma Nova Sneakers, $40

