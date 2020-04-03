Reese Witherspoon Has a New Favorite Sneaker Brand for Working Up a Sweat

Reese Witherspoon is keeping up with outdoor workouts amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star stepped out to exercise in an all-black look, including a trucker hat and oversized sunglasses. She matched them to a scoop-neck tank top and a pair of heathered crop leggings, tying her zip-up jacket over her waist.

For footwear, Witherspoon chose a darker colorway of her favorite sneakers. Her black and white Hoka One One shoes resemble the brand’s Clifton silhouette, a style that sits atop a chunky sole with knit uppers and balanced cushioning in every step. The “Big Little Lies” star’s silhouette is an older version but newer, similar colorways of the sneaker retail for $130.

On March 24, Witherspoon stepped out with her son Tennessee James Toth, 7, as they walked their dogs in coordinating all-black looks. The actress spruced up her style with pops of pink from her fanny pack and her blush Hoka x Outdoor Voices Clifton trainers that retail for $140.

Hoka One One was co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009. Since it was acquired in 2013 by Deckers Brands, the parent of Ugg, Teva and Sanuk, the brand has continued to grow with its signature oversize soles and carbon-plate technology. Along the way, Hoka has picked up a number of celebrity fans, including Britney Spears, Kanye West and Pippa Middleton.

Witherspoon herself favors the brand for her outdoor adventures, be it walks with friends or more intensive runs, with styles in all different color options.

