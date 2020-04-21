Reese Witherspoon Goes Incognito for a Walk in a Face Mask, Leggings + Chunky Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon was barely recognizable in her latest outdoor ensemble.

Following recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star covered her nose and mouth with a protective face mask on a walk earlier today in Los Angeles, layering the gear over her go-to sunglasses and hat combination.

Witherspoon’s athletic ensemble included a gray scoop-neck tank, a black sweatshirt and a set of coordinating classic black leggings.

Reese Witherspoon out on a walk in Los Angeles, April 21. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Reese Witherspoon’s black sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The actress brought out her go-to sneakers for her daily bout of exercise, walking in a set of chunky-soled sneakers. Her black and white Hoka One One pair resembles the brand’s Clifton silhouette. Made to tackle road running, the Clifton features a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays. The newest iteration of the model, the Clifton 6, retails for $130 at Hokaoneone.com and is available in multiple different colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Witherspoon has her outdoor workout attire down to a routine. Her most common walking or running outfits typically include a lightweight tank top, an easy jacket or sweatshirt that she can throw around her waist, leggings and sneakers from Hoka One One, be it the classic Clifton or the brand’s collaboration with Outdoor Voices.

Reese Witherspoon wears leggings and Hoka One sneakers to walk in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: Splash News

Reese Witherspoon steps out in Los Angeles, April 2. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Reese Witherspoon goes for a walk in Hoka One x Outdoor Voices sneakers in Los Angeles on March 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to style, the “Big Little Lies” star’s experience goes beyond street style and red carpet looks. Witherspoon started her fashion brand Draper James in 2015, that gives a nod to the actress’ Southern roots and classic style.

For shoes just like the Witherspoon’s, shop similar picks of black-and-white athletic sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Nano 9 Cross Trainers, $70 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ryka Devotion XT Cross Trainers, $73 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Running Shoes, $180.

