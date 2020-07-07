Reese Witherspoon Channels ‘Big Little Lies’ in a Draper James Dress & Tretorn Kicks

Reese Witherspoon took a beach day in New York and captured what looks like a scene right out of “Big Little Lies.”

Standing on the rocky shore in the Hamptons, Witherspoon channeled her character Madeline’s classic preppy style in a midi-length striped sold-out navy dress from her own Draper James line. Matched to a straw floppy hat and oversize sunglasses, the actress kicked off her sneakers to dip her toes in the sand.

She held tightly to the Tretorn Nyliteplus pair before slipping them back on for balance on the slippery rocks; Witherspoon’s choice of low-top sneakers from the brand retails for $75 at Amazon.com.

Witherspoon founded her brand Draper James, named after her grandmother Dorothea Draper and grandfather William James Witherspoon, in 2015. Offering southern-inspired apparel and accessories, the brand has expanded beyond its own collections with collaborations with the likes of Keds, M.Gemi and Jack Roger for equally charming footwear styles.

The “Legally Blonde” star is her brand’s biggest fan as well, oftentimes modeling pieces from its collection across her social media. She poses in everything from a $78 blue gingham midi dress to a v-necked pajama set dotted with a dainty floral print that retails for $58.

Though the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin to name a few. Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Little Fires Everywhere” frontwoman oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

Channel Reese Witherspoon’s ever-stylish footwear with these next top picks.

