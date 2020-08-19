Reese Witherspoon Gives Elle Woods’ Style a Draper James Upgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon gave an updated style take on one of her most famous roles.

The “Legally Blonde” star posted a pretty in pink look today, echoing her character Elle Woods’ signature pink ensembles from the film series. As seen on Instagram, the actress cozied up with a glass of tea in a Draper James floral dress and a checkered pink and white sweater placed over her shoulders; her Sleeveless Popover dress retails for $115 on the Draper James website while her Gingham Sweatshirt comes with a $74 price tag from the brand as well.

On her feet, Witherspoon rounded out the look with her favorite sneakers from Tretorn.

Her Tretorn Rawlins sneakers feature a sport-inspired silhouette with mixed tone uppers along with a signature navy curved accent across the top. The navy elements continue into a stripe on the midsole and shading on the heel counter, contrasted by suede panels underneath. Finished off with an environmentally-friendly EcoOrtholite insole and a rigid gum outsole, the sneaker retails for $85 at Tretorn.com.

Tretorn Rawlins sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tretorn

Earlier this week, Witherspoon took to Instagram once more to announce exciting news: her Hello Sunshine media brand will be partnering with Apple to launch its first competition series called “My Kind of Country.” The series aims to find the next best thing in country music.

For the announcement, the “Sweet Home Alabama” star herself strummed a guitar in a pink V-neck sweater, skinny jeans and bow-adorned mustard yellow suede pumps.

Though the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin to name a few. Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Little Fires Everywhere” frontwoman oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

