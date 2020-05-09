Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James and Ugg Slippers Combo is Quintessential Mom-at-Home Style

Reese Witherspoon looked cozier than ever at home — even as the weather in Los Angeles continues to heat up. The mother-of-three shared a photo on Instagram Saturday wearing a dress from her lifestyle label Draper James, paired with comfy Ugg slippers.

Sitting on the doorstep of her house in Brentwood holding a cup of coffee, the Oscar winner was barelegged with a pair of Ugg’s Coquette slippers on foot. “Wanna hear a joke?… Decaf,” wrote Witherspoon in her caption.

Ugg’s Coquette slipper, an easy-to-wear scuff slide silhouette trimmed in plush shearling, is a celebrity favorite, having graced the feet of stars like Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Anna Kendrick. Just last month, Kate Hudson wore a pair while celebrating her 41st birthday at home (Champagne and Uggs? Yes, please!).

To buy: Ugg Coquette slippers, $120.

Witherspoon also wore a dress from her Draper James brand, a v-necked minidress style dotted with a dainty floral print that retails for $135.

To buy: Draper James sleeveless dress, $135.

The actress founded her brand Draper James (named after her grandmother Dorothea Draper and grandfather William James Witherspoon) in 2015. Offering southern-inspired apparel and accessories, the brand has expanded beyond its own collections in collaborations with brands like Keds, M.Gemi and Jack Rogers for equally charming footwear styles.

The actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line as well as top brands including Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin, the latter of which she wore in tandem with co-star Jennifer Aniston on “The Morning Show.” Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Legally Blonde” star oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

