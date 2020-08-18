Reese Witherspoon Channels Dolly Parton to Announce Country Music Competition Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon channeled her inner Dolly Parton as she took to her Instagram yesterday with an acoustic guitar to announce that her Hello Sunshine media brand will be partnering with Apple to launch their first competition series called “My Kind of Country.”

Wearing a pink sweater with dark wash skinny jeans, the Hello Sunshine founder posed in front of a wooden bench strumming a guitar. For footwear, Witherspoon opted for a pair of pointed-toe yellow suede pumps with bowties at the heel.

“Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming @DollyParton… but this might just be the next best thing!” she captioned the post.

Dolly Parton performs on March 5, 2020 in Forest Hills, N.Y. for Nashville tornado relief benefit. CREDIT: AP

The Nashville native then went on to say that country music has been a large part of her life. The idea behind the country music competition is to bring together undiscovered musicians from different backgrounds to revolutionize and rediscover country music.

“My Kind of Country” will be coming to Apple TV and will be directed by country music manager Jason Owens, Adam Blackstone and “The Masked Singer” showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra.

This summer Witherspoon has been spending her days in quarantine lounging in chic button ups and making TikToks with her kids. The “Big Little Lies” actress recently released a new line of dresses with her southern-inspired clothing brand Draper James.

Though the actress tends to incorporate outfits from her own line, her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin to name a few. Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Little Fires Everywhere” frontwoman oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

Shop shoe styles inspired by Witherspoon’s summery yellow suede heels below.

