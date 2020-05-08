Reese Witherspoon Channels Retro Mom Style in a Gingham Dress + Fuzzy Birkenstocks

Reese Witherspoon emulated retro mom style for an outdoor happy hour with her youngest son Tennessee, 7.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star posed in a $78 blue gingham midi dress from her own Draper James line with a lime green sweater draped over her shoulders. The mom-of-three smiled with a drink in hand as Tennessee climbed a tree trunk behind her.

She jokingly added a few cocktail emojis to her caption: “Pretty sure this is how they parented in the 80’s.”

Witherspoon offset the retro ensemble with a pair of the fuzziest sandals. Her Birkenstock Arizona Shearling slides give the brand’s classic silhouette a soft twist with a furry lining and smooth suede uppers. Complete with two adjustable metal pin buckles, the vintage-inspired pair is available at both Saks and Zappos for $150.

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Witherspoon founded her brand Draper James, named after her grandmother Dorothea Draper and grandfather William James Witherspoon, in 2015. Offering southern-inspired apparel and accessories, the brand has expanded beyond its own collections with collaborations with the likes of Keds, M.Gemi and Jack Roger for equally charming footwear styles.

The actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line as well as top brands including Armani, Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin. Her go-to shoe, though is not a heel but a sneaker from Hoka One One. The “Legally Blonde” star oftentimes steps out for walks and runs with chunky running shoes in all different shades.

