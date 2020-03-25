Sign up for our newsletter today!

Reese Witherspoon Sports Leggings & These Celeb-Favorite Kicks to Walk Her Dog

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
View Gallery 10 Images

Reese Witherspoon took a break from self-quarantine on Wednesday to take her dog for a walk.

The “Big Little Lies” actress, 44, hit the streets of Los Angeles alongside her 7-year-old son Tennessee James Toth. She sported a black crewneck sweatshirt with Alo leggings, which cost $78 on the brand’s site.

Reese Witherspoon, celebrity style, hot pink fanny pack, baseball cap, alo leggings, crewneck sweatshirt, outdoor voices x hoka one one sneakers, and Tennessee James TothReese Witherspoon out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2020Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee James TothReese Witherspoon out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2020
Reese Witherspoon goes for a walk in Los Angeles on March 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices , reese witherspoon, shoe detail, celebrity style, los angeles, alo leggings
A close-up look at Reese Witherspoon’s Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices Clifton trainers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Witherspoon went with pastel pink Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices Clifton trainers. The shoes boast an ultra-chunky sole with marshmallow-like cushioning and a knit upper.

The exact silhouette chosen by Witherspoon is no longer available, but Outdoor Voices currently stocks two colorways of the Clifton, mist blue and cloud white. The kicks sell for $140 on Outdoorvoices.com.

Related

Gwyneth Paltrow's Breezy Social-Distancing Style Includes an LBD & These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Practice Social Distancing on a Hike in Chic Athleisure Ensembles

Hoka One One's New Trail Runner Is Meant to Make You Feel Like You Can Fly

Hoka x OV Clifton
Hoka x OV Clifton
CREDIT: Outdoor Voices
Buy: Hoka x OV Clifton $140
Buy it

The “Legally Blonde” alum accessorized her dressed-down look with a hot pink fanny pack, oversize shades and a dark baseball cap.

Reese Witherspoon, celebrity style, hot pink fanny pack, baseball cap, alo leggings, crewneck sweatshirt, outdoor voices x hoka one one sneakers, and Tennessee James TothReese Witherspoon out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Mar 2020
Reese Witherspoon goes for a walk in Los Angeles on March 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hoka One One was co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009. The brand has become known for its oversized soles and carbon-plate technology, and has continued to grow since it was acquired in 2013 by Deckers Brands, the parent of Ugg, Teva and Sanuk.

Along the way, Hoka has picked up a number of celebrity fans, including Britney Spears, Kanye West and Pippa Middleton. Witherspoon herself is one of the biggest proponent of Hoka’s wares, having stepped out in several colorways of the Clifton as well as in the Bondi 6 silhouette.

Reese Witherspoon, hoka one one sneakers, leggings, sweatshirt, running, Reese Witherspoon out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2020Actress Reese Witherspoon running with a friend in Pacific Palisades
Reese Witherspoon goes running in Hoka One One sneakers in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon, hoka one one sneakers, celebrity style, June 2019, leggings, tank top, alo hat
Reese Witherspoon in blue and purple Hoka One One sneakers with a friend in June 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Flip through the gallery to see how Reese Witherspoon matches her shoes to her handbags.

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon Wears Croc-Print Jimmy Choo Pumps on the Red Carpet With Her Lookalike Daughter

Reese Witherspoon Shows How Monochromatic Dressing Can Add Height to Petite Frames

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad