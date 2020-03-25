Reese Witherspoon Sports Leggings & These Celeb-Favorite Kicks to Walk Her Dog

Reese Witherspoon took a break from self-quarantine on Wednesday to take her dog for a walk.

The “Big Little Lies” actress, 44, hit the streets of Los Angeles alongside her 7-year-old son Tennessee James Toth. She sported a black crewneck sweatshirt with Alo leggings, which cost $78 on the brand’s site.

Reese Witherspoon goes for a walk in Los Angeles on March 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Reese Witherspoon’s Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices Clifton trainers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Witherspoon went with pastel pink Hoka One One x Outdoor Voices Clifton trainers. The shoes boast an ultra-chunky sole with marshmallow-like cushioning and a knit upper.

The exact silhouette chosen by Witherspoon is no longer available, but Outdoor Voices currently stocks two colorways of the Clifton, mist blue and cloud white. The kicks sell for $140 on Outdoorvoices.com.

Hoka x OV Clifton CREDIT: Outdoor Voices

The “Legally Blonde” alum accessorized her dressed-down look with a hot pink fanny pack, oversize shades and a dark baseball cap.

Hoka One One was co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009. The brand has become known for its oversized soles and carbon-plate technology, and has continued to grow since it was acquired in 2013 by Deckers Brands, the parent of Ugg, Teva and Sanuk.

Along the way, Hoka has picked up a number of celebrity fans, including Britney Spears, Kanye West and Pippa Middleton. Witherspoon herself is one of the biggest proponent of Hoka’s wares, having stepped out in several colorways of the Clifton as well as in the Bondi 6 silhouette.

Reese Witherspoon goes running in Hoka One One sneakers in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon in blue and purple Hoka One One sneakers with a friend in June 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

