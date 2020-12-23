×
Rebel Wilson’s Early Christmas Present Includes a Variis at-Home Bike and Cycling Shoes

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Rebel Wilson is continuing her fitness streak well into the holidays.

Christmas came early for the Australian actress, who posted a video on Instagram yesterday showing off her new $2,500 bike from Variis, the same one used for SoulCycle’s spin classes. For the occasion, Wilson wore a pair of sleek black leggings complete with yellow panels, a personalized T-shirt and a black zip-closure sweater. Her workout wear perfectly matched her SoulCycle x Pearl Izumi cycling shoes.

Wilson, who started her weight loss journey at the beginning of the year, revealed earlier in December that she had met her fitness goal a month earlier than expected. Since then, she has continued to remain active and her latest way of working up a sweat comes as no surprise.

The “Pitch Perfect” star prioritizes athleisure and comfort when it comes to her personal style. As she keeps working up a sweat, the actress reaches for athletic sneakers and sleek leggings.

rebel wilson, leggings, shirt, los angeles, rams, hat, workout, sneakers, nike
Rebel Wilson heads out for a workout in Los Angeles, Nov. 1.
CREDIT: MEGA

As of late, the star has enjoyed a number of physical activities despite the cold weather, including hiking and skiing.

But it looks like Wilson has switched out her usual sneakers and snow boots for a pair of cycling cleats.

At-home cycling has become a popular recreational activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new workout equipment craze of the moment requires special footwear that aligns with the tread of the bike. Luckily, we’ve already rounded up some of the best cycling shoes for you to consider. Just make sure the cycling shoes you purchase align with the treads of your bike.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few pairs that will match with the very same SoulCycle bike Rebel Wilson owns.

bike cleats, soul cycle bike cleats, black bike shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Shimano IC5 Indoor Cycling Shoes, $125; Zappos.com

cycling cleats, pearl izumi cleats, soul cycle bike cleats
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Pearl Izumi Women’s Vesta Studio Cycling/Spin Shoe, $125; Amazon.com

nike cycling shoes, nike cleats, cycling shoes for soulcycle bike
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To buy: Nike SuperRep Cycle cleats, $120; Nike.com

Looking for more fitspo? Check out our gallery of Celebrities Show Us What Shoes to Wear With Bike Shorts

