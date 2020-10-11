Rebel Wilson Pumps Iron in Leggings & Sleek Adidas With Jacob Busch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson and her new beau Jacob Busch got their sweat on in style this weekend.

As seen on the “Pitch Perfect” star’s Instagram Stories, the couple did a joint gym session yesterday with their own takes on athleisure. Wilson’s look included a printed scoop neck black T-shirt layered over black cropped leggings. The actress completed her look with sneakers courtesy of Adidas.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch workout together, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The Adidas UltraBoost 20 running shoes layer Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the style makes for a perfect pair for a run or circuit workout indoors or out. Wilson’s choice of an all-white colorway retails for $180 on Adidas’ website.

Adidas Ultraboost 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The actress and Busch have spent the past few weeks in Monaco after attending the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Sept. 24. For the event, the “Isn’t It Romantic” frontwoman modeled an iridescent off-the-shoulder gown from Rene Ruiz Collection by Luis Escudero. The design featured a mix of prints and detailing in a rainbow shade with a floor-sweeping silver base.

As for Wilson herself, when she isn’t at star-studded events, the Australian actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her 8.2 million followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike and Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Pitch Perfect” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark to Emilio Pucci, Nicholas Kirkwood, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

