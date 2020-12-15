Rebel Wilson Elevates Zip-Up Sweater With Black Pants and Beige Pointed-Toe Mules

Rebel Wilson added a sleek touch to a zip-up sweater with a footwear choice we all have in our closets.

On Monday, Wilson shared an Instagram photo, which shows her posing alongside Mrs. Canada Globe Lorelei Higgins, wearing a dark colored zip-up sweater that featured striped accents.

Wilson paired the cozy piece with black pants that came equipped with chain detailing around the ankle. As for footwear, Wilson opted for a pair of beige slip-on pointed toe flat mules. The shoes added a refined touch to the look, giving it a more dressed-up — but still casual feel.

Wilson’s latest look is a switch-up from the many athleisure ensembles she’s sported in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, Wilson provided major activewear inspo when she posted an Instagram photo that shows her wearing a sparkly turtleneck that she paired with shinny black leggings. The bottoms feature a glossy finish and a high-rise design, which provides a slimming silhouette. Carbon38.com offers a similar style for $105.

As for footwear, Wilson added a pop of color to the look by sporting a pair of purple sneakers. The kicks feature an ombre-like colorway as the the upper of the shoe faded from blue to purple and then into a faded lighter hue at the toe.

When it comes to her personal style, Wilson’s wardrobe can be categorized as practical meets trendy. The actress often opts for buzzy sneakers and other popular footwear options, including thong sandals and lace-up boots. Brands Wilson frequently wears include: Nike, Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Fendi.

