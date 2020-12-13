Rebel Wilson Showcases Her Athleisure Style With Sparkly Outfit and Purple Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson has provided major athleisure inspo with her latest ensemble.

On Saturday, Wilson shared a photo of herself outside a car wash, wearing a sparkly turtleneck, which she paired with shiny black leggings. The bottoms feature a glossy finish and a high-rise design, which provides a slimming silhouette. Carbon38.com offers a similar style for $105.

The sleek pairing made for a fun workout look that is not only perfect for the gym, but also for running errands and casual outings. The leggings can also be dressed up with a blazer or heels.

As for footwear, Wilson added a pop of color to the look by sporting a pair of purple sneakers. The kicks feature an ombre-like colorway as the the upper of the shoe faded from blue to purple and then into a faded lighter hue at the toe. The sneakers are also designed with a thick white outsole.

Watch on FN

Earlier this month, Wilson gave a styling lesson on how else to wear leggings, when she enjoyed a day of ice skating with her sister.

For the occasion, Rebel wore vibrant red leggings and a black shirt with a red collar. The “Pitch Perfect” star then elevated the look with a cream Gucci NY Yankees Edition Cardigan in 9101 Cream. The outerwear piece consists of a blend of knit alpaca and wool and featured a red and navy trim throughout. The look is from the Gucci x NY Yankees collaboration and was first seen in November 2018. The sweater is currently out of stock, but retailed for $3,300. A different cardigan from the collab is available for $3,300 at Farfetch.com.

Rebel finalized the look with a gray beret that was adorned with jewels. On her feet, of course, the actress sported a pair of sleek black ice skates. She and her sister also wore matching Gucci face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Shop similar sneakers as Rebel Wilson with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shield By You, $155

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

To Buy: Nike Women’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail Running Shoes, $97 (was $130)

Click through the gallery to get more athleisure inspo from other celebrities.