Rebel Wilson Ice Skates in Red Leggings Paired with the Coziest Gucci Cardigan and Face Mask

By Robyn Merrett
Rebel Wilson has taken her sense of style to the skating rink.

On Sunday, the actress shared a series of videos and photos of her and her sister Annachi Wilson enjoying a day of ice skating. For the festive occasion, the sisters wore matching Gucci face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rebel paired the face cover with vibrant red leggings, and a black shirt with a red collar. The “Pitch Perfect” star then elevated the look with a cream Gucci NY Yankees Edition Cardigan in 9101 Cream.

The outerwear piece consists of a blend of knit alpaca and wool and featured a red and navy trim throughout. At the chest, the cardigan has an embroidered NY Yankees logo and velour appliqué metal and crystal-cut glass detailing at the back. The look is from the Gucci x NY Yankees collaboration and was first seen in November 2018. The sweater is currently out of stock, but retailed for $3300. A different cardigan from the collab is available for $3,300 at Farfetch.com.

Rebel finalized the look with a gray beret that was adorned with jewels. On her feet, of course, the actress sported a pair of sleek black ice skates.

On Saturday, Rebel showed off another ensemble from her winter wardrobe on Instagram.

“You can tell I’m Australian with how EXCITED I get to be in the snow,” Rebel captioned the post, which shows her posting in a mound of snow, wearing a black onesie. The zip-up look featured an array of snowflakes across the chest.

For footwear, Rebel opted for a pair of black lace-up snow boots that featured a fur lining above the ankle.

When not on a red carpet, Rebel’s style can be categorized as relaxed, with touches of luxury. The star often opts for cozy sweatshirts, sweaters and stylish leggings. Athleisure attire is a go-to for Rebel as she sported a variety of biker shorts and tracksuits earlier this year. The actress also posted several photos of herself in thong sandals — a huge shoe trend for 2020.

Add a cozy cardigan into your wardrobe with these picks below.

Tory Burch Wool Cardigan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Tory Burch Madeline Merino Wool Cardigan, $248

Marine Layer Cardigan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Marine Layer Brooklyn Printed Shawl Collar Cardigan, $80 (was $175)

Maje Mapada Knit Button-Front Cardigan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Maje Mapada Knit Button-Front Cardigan, $267 (was $445)

