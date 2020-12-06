Rebel Wilson Ice Skates in Red Leggings Paired with the Coziest Gucci Cardigan and Face Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson has taken her sense of style to the skating rink.

On Sunday, the actress shared a series of videos and photos of her and her sister Annachi Wilson enjoying a day of ice skating. For the festive occasion, the sisters wore matching Gucci face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rebel paired the face cover with vibrant red leggings, and a black shirt with a red collar. The “Pitch Perfect” star then elevated the look with a cream Gucci NY Yankees Edition Cardigan in 9101 Cream.

The outerwear piece consists of a blend of knit alpaca and wool and featured a red and navy trim throughout. At the chest, the cardigan has an embroidered NY Yankees logo and velour appliqué metal and crystal-cut glass detailing at the back. The look is from the Gucci x NY Yankees collaboration and was first seen in November 2018. The sweater is currently out of stock, but retailed for $3300. A different cardigan from the collab is available for $3,300 at Farfetch.com.

Related Cardi B Masters Fall's Hottest Hue in Black Fur Gucci Jacket & These Sold-Out Burberry Boots Saweetie Elevates Cargo Tracksuit With Nude Pointed Toe Pumps and Gucci Handbag Rebel Wilson Conquers the Alps in Lederhosen and Snow Boots

Rebel finalized the look with a gray beret that was adorned with jewels. On her feet, of course, the actress sported a pair of sleek black ice skates.

Watch on FN

On Saturday, Rebel showed off another ensemble from her winter wardrobe on Instagram.

“You can tell I’m Australian with how EXCITED I get to be in the snow,” Rebel captioned the post, which shows her posting in a mound of snow, wearing a black onesie. The zip-up look featured an array of snowflakes across the chest.

For footwear, Rebel opted for a pair of black lace-up snow boots that featured a fur lining above the ankle.

When not on a red carpet, Rebel’s style can be categorized as relaxed, with touches of luxury. The star often opts for cozy sweatshirts, sweaters and stylish leggings. Athleisure attire is a go-to for Rebel as she sported a variety of biker shorts and tracksuits earlier this year. The actress also posted several photos of herself in thong sandals — a huge shoe trend for 2020.

Add a cozy cardigan into your wardrobe with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Tory Burch Madeline Merino Wool Cardigan, $248

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Marine Layer Brooklyn Printed Shawl Collar Cardigan, $80 (was $175)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Maje Mapada Knit Button-Front Cardigan, $267 (was $445)

Click through the gallery to see more pieces from Gucci.