Rebel Wilson Chooses Hot Pink Thong Sandals & Olive One Piece for Day at the Beach

A little fall weather isn’t going to stop Rebel Wilson from enjoying a trip to the beach.

On Saturday, Wilson shared an Instagram photo of herself walking along the shoreline, and in the caption she professed her love for Los Angeles.

“So proud to be an LA’ian right now, home of the champions @lakers @dodgers and hopefully @rams 💪🏻 (and obvs Team 🇦🇺 4 eva),” Wilson said of the sports teams.

For the outing, Wilson sported an olive-green one-piece that zipped up at the front. The swimsuit also featured pockets on the sides. The actress pulled the look together with a trendy pair of electric pink thong sandals and a matching LA Dodgers hat.

Thong sandals are one of the most popular sandal silhouettes from this year. Wilson also wore the neon shoes earlier this month following a successful beach run. Havaianas offers a similar style as Wilson’s flip flops for $18 at Revolve.

The Australian native took to Instagram to show off her post-workout glow as she posed in front of a scenic water-side view. Her running look of the day included a two-tone sports bra and classic black biker shorts, a celeb-favorited workout bottom for the year that made a comeback amongst athleisure trends.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like the “Pitch Perfect” actress herself along with Meryl Streep, Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

