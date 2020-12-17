Rebel Wilson Takes on the Leather Leggings Trend in Sharp Loafers & a Mesh-Panel Top

Rebel Wilson took on 2020’s sleekest trend as she headed off on a jet ahead of the holidays.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posed alongside her beau, Jacob Busch, as well as few friends on the runway before their private flight; Wilson herself opted for a monochromatic ensemble for the flight in a mesh-paneled black top and slick leather leggings.

A chic piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Wilson’s case, leggings, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

To keep comfortable on her destination adventure, the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress tapped her favorite footwear silhouette for the afternoon. The Nicholas Kirkwood Beya shoe give a pointed-toe take on a classic loafer, topped with pebbled leather uppers and exposed stitching. Topped with a dipped vamp, the style comes set atop a subtle architecturally shaped block heel. You can shop the design for $495 now at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Nicholas Kirkwood Beya loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

On top of her tan colorway, Wilson also owns the designer flats in a white colorway. She modeled the iteration in September to accent her tie-dyed legging and relaxed T-shirt in Los Angeles.

Rebel Wilson out and about in Los Angeles, Sept. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Wilson, when she isn’t at star-studded events, the Australian actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her 9 million followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, “The Hustle” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

