Rebel Wilson Pairs Louis Vuitton Shearling With These Iconic Snow Boots For Aspen Winter Snow Polo Event

On the heels of the holiday season, Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch attended the Winter Snow Polo event in Aspen, Colo. this Saturday. While at the snowy destination, the “Pitch Perfect” alumna layered cold-weather staples and elevated her ensemble with luxurious accessories, including these iconic and surprisingly affordable boots.

Rebel Wilson attends the Winter Snow Polo event on Dec.19 in Aspen which is put on by the Aspen Valley Polo Club. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

She wore a beige turtleneck sweater styled with a pair of medium-wash jeans and a midi-length black puffer coat layered over the top for extra warmth. The Australian actress opted for coordinating shearling accessories from Louis Vuitton and chose a shoulder crossbody handbag from the French luxury label’s Fall/Winter ’20-’21 collection with a matching scarf.

Rebel Wilson attends the Winter Snow Polo event on Dec. 19 in Aspen which is put on by the Aspen Valley Polo Club. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Watch on FN

For footwear, the “Bridesmaids” star took a cue from this season’s designer runways and opted for a pair of Moon Boot Vinile Met boots in the metallic gold colorway.

Here’s a closer look at Wilson’s metallic gold Moon Boots. CREDIT: yoox.com

Known for their signature Après-Ski aesthetic, these water-resistant shoes feature a nylon outer construction with a mid-calf shaft and adjustable front laces. They also are equipped with padded cushioned insoles, rubber outer soles, and a fleece lining for extra foot support and comfort. These boots retail for $150 and are available for purchase on yoox.com.

Alongside countless other early 2000s-era trends, this futuristic footwear choice has found its way back into fashion over the past couple of years and has become one of the hottest winter boot options for 2020. Last month, Kim Kardashian also wore a metallic pair for the OG label in the silver colorway and teamed the statement shoes with a white bodysuit.

The KKW Beauty founder’s young half-sister, Kylie Jenner is another celebrity fan of the trend and chose a similar black pair from Moncler, a former collaborator with Moon Boots, to wear with a snowsuit earlier in Dec. 2020.

In addition to these cool statement boots, Wilson often pairs her warmer-weather ensembles with a pair of loafers, from brands, such as Nicholas Kirkwood, or a pair of Nike sneakers.

To try out this buzzy and practical trend, shop these snow-ready boot options below.

To Buy: Moon Boots Logo Snow Boots, $106.

To Buy: Sorel Faux Fur Snow Boots, $250.

To Buy: Ugg Adirondack Boots, $325.

Click through this gallery to see how Rebel Wilson’s style has transformed over the years.