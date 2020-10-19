Rebel Wilson Grocery Shops in Classic Leggings and the Dirtiest Nike Sneakers

Rebel Wilson made a grocery run ahead of a busy week on Sunday and showed off her more relaxed style for the outing.

Rebel Wilson CREDIT: MEGA

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress loaded her bags back into her car in Los Angeles this weekend as she stayed comfy in a V-neck T-shirt and full-length black leggings. She accented the look with a trucker hat and a special “Vote” print face mask.

Rebel Wilson steps out for a groceries run in Los Angeles, Oct. 18. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

On her feet, the star opted for a pair of surprisingly dirty sneakers. Appearing to have returned from a hike or outdoor excursion, Wilson shopped in a set of jagged-sole Nike sneakers; the once white midsoles came coated in a layer of dirt that was visible as well on her leggings.

Similar styles of trail-inspired sneakers can be found for $70 on the Swoosh brand’s website.

Rebel Wilson steps out for a groceries run in Los Angeles, Oct. 18. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

A closer view of Rebel Wilson’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

As for Wilson herself, when she isn’t at star-studded events, the Australian actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her 9 million followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Pitch Perfect” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark to Emilio Pucci, Nicholas Kirkwood, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

