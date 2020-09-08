Rebel Wilson Lives Up to Her Name in a David Bowie Tee, Leggings & Adidas

Rebel Wilson channeled her own name yesterday as she stepped out in New York.

Spotted on a walk across the island, the star of “The Hustle” wore a T-shirt that read “Rebel” layered twice in a red font inspired by David Bowie’s hit song from 1974. She layered the top over gray full-length leggings with oversized sunglasses and a face mask to tout.

Rebel Wilson steps out in a graphic t-shirt and leggings in New York, Sept. 7. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Rebel Wilson’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress continued the athletic appeal of her ensemble down into her footwear of choice. The Adidas Ultraboost sneakers feature Primeknit uppers that wrap the foot in support and comfort along with the brand’s signature responsive Boost cushioning for shock absorption. Accented with a molded heel counter for Achilles reinforcement, the style finishes off with a Stretchweb outsole designed to move with your every step with added traction to reduce slippage.

Similar colorways to Wilson’s sneaker of choice retail for $180 at Adidas.com.

Adidas Ultraboost running shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Last week, Wilson showed another take on her leggings style in a set of mash-paneled blue and white bottoms in Los Angeles. The star stepped out in the Californian sun wearing a scoop-neck black top layered over the leggings and kept safe in a secure face mask and oversize sunglasses as she held tight to her Louis Vuitton wallet.

Though the outfit looked gym-ready, Wilson then matched the pieces to an unexpected footwear silhouette: loafers. The all-white style featured a sharply pointed toe and a deep-cut vamp with white pebbled leather uppers; the sleek shoes finished off with a metallic-accented short block heel and a contrasting brown outsole. The easygoing loafer resembles Nicholas Kirkwood’s Beya design, a shoe that retails in a mix of shades for $495 at Saks.

Rebel Wilson out and about in Los Angeles, Sept. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike and of course Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Pitch Perfect” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark to Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels. Most recently, for a charity even, Wilson opted for a ruched blue dress from Alex Evenings, boasting a subtle V-neck drop and three-quarter length sleeves.

