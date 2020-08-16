Rebel Wilson’s Cinched Yellow Dress & Nude Pumps Are a Chic Summer Wedding Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson pulled off one of this summer’s most bold colors for a weekend wedding getaway

The “Pitch Perfect” star attended the nuptials of Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel and Jacob Andreou on Saturday and decided on a bright yellow dress for the occasion. The Wayne Cooper design featured a cinched belted waist with ruffled sleeves and a deep-cut neckline.

The actress countered the midi-length number with a set of classic nude pumps, boasting a pointed toe, patent uppers and mid-height stiletto heel.

Rebel Wilson in a Wayne Cooper dress for a friend’s wedding, Aug. 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Beyond attending star-studded weddings, Wilson has spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her 8.2 million followers to see. Her activities of choice include hiking in colorful athleisure, trying her hand at boxing and even flipping massive tires — and challenging Liam and Chris Hemsworth’s titles of “Australia’s latest action hero” in the meantime.

Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike and Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star favors designs from Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

