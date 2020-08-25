Rebel Wilson Catches a Wave in a Halter-Neck Bathing Suit, Wetsuit & Slides

Rebel Wilson earned a new title to add to her endless list of accomplishments: surfer.

The “Pitch Perfect” star hung loose yesterday for her first-ever surfing lesson in Malibu. As she learned to catch a wave, the Australian actress opted for appropriate attire, laying a full-length wetsuit over a black and white halter-neck bathing suit.

She rounded out the look with a set of sand-coated slides featuring all-white footbed with patterned brown thick-strap uppers.

In addition to learning to surf, Wilson has spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her 8.2 million followers to see. Her activities of choice include hiking in colorful athleisure, trying her hand at boxing and even flipping massive tires — and challenging Liam and Chris Hemsworth’s titles of “Australia’s latest action hero” in the meantime.

Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike and Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Isn’t It Romantic” star favors designs from Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and more high fashion labels. Most recently, for a friend’s wedding, Wilson opted for a bright yellow dress from Wayne Cooper, boasting a cinched belted waist with ruffled sleeves and a deep-cut neckline.

