Rebel Wilson Conquers the Alps in Lederhosen and Snow Boots

Rebel Wilson is reaching new heights both personally and literally this week.

The Australian actress, who revealed on Sunday via Instagram stories that she hit her weight loss goal of 165 pounds a month earlier than she expected, has been spending time in Austria, relaxing and staying active. Wilson has been sharing lots of moments from the trip with her fans, including a snap of her on top of a mountain holding a pair of skis, complete with lederhosen and lace-up snow boots.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress styled her authentic mountain-climbing look with a pair of green knee socks that she tucked into her gray boots and authentic brown-colored Austrian pants. She rocked a matching cardigan with a white T-shirt that complemented the buttons and stitching on her cozy sweater, as well. Wilson rounded out the look with a small brown leather crossbody tote.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star is known for her practical way of dress, whether it’s working out in Adidas sneakers or wearing thong sandals for a day at the beach. When it comes to venturing out in the snow, the comedian prioritizes footwear with coverage and a hint of style.

As we enter the month of December, now is the time to think about investing in a pair of snow boots like the pair Wilson owns. The practical shoe can double as a stylish footwear option that is durable enough to trudge through the cold months ahead.

Tall snow boots help protect snow from seeping into your shoes. The stylish lace-up front also adds a fashionable touch to the otherwise utilitarian boot. Plus, many are equipped with a fuzzy shearling or faux fur lining that will keep warm in cold climates.

Below, take a look at a few snow boot options inspired by Wilson’s mountain-climbing outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Kamik SnoValley 2, $120; Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Pacific Mountain Whiteout Snow Boot, $90; Dsw.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Bearpaw Isabella Boot, $85 (Was $120); Nordstromrack.com.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.