Raven-Symoné’s Surprise Wedding Look Includes Rainbow Hair and Chanel Boots

Raven-Symoné is officially off the market. The former Disney Channel star announced today she had a surprise wedding to her girlfriend Miranda Maday. As she announced the news on Instagram, the actress gave fans a look into her small backyard ceremony dressed in all-black as Maday chose an all-white ensemble.

The “That’s So Raven” frontwoman matched the monochromatic look with a set of pearl-coated boots from Chanel, but balanced the dark tones with a rainbow-tipped hairdo; Maday also chose black footwear as she said “I do” in block-heeled pumps.

Raven-Symoné, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, referred to her now-wife as Mrs. Pearman-Maday suggested they will be sharing a joint last name. The 34-year-old also posted a photo of her house with the caption: “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

The actress, who has been in the public eye since 1989, knows a thing or two about sharing your private life with the world. Her time on TV screens and magazine covers taught her important lessons about valuing her own self-worth and loving herself throughout all of life’s changes.

“I’ve been every size: I’ve been a 2 and I’ve been an 18 [and a] 14,” the multihyphenate entertainer told FN at WWDMagic in Las Vegas in February 2019. “And each step of the game, I’ve been happy, and I’ve been sad. At my skinniest, I was like, ‘I’m hungry,’ and at my biggest, I was like, ‘It doesn’t fit.’ I’ve been all the feelings.”

Related Best Red, White and Blue Toenail Designs: Here's What You Need J-Lo's Leather Shorts & Knee-High Boots Make for the Fiercest Summer Look Air Jordan 6 'Hare' Sold Out Quickly -- but You Can Still Buy a Pair

“Having to go out into the public and being every size under the sun, I had to find something within me that makes me happy,” she continued. “While I’m learning to love my body, I’m also sharing that love for my body with other people, and hopefully, when they find that love, they encourage me when I see them.”

For footwear that echoes Raven-Symoné’s wedding day pick, shop these pearl-accented styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Sondra Boots, $293 (was $650).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Mother of Pearl Roxy Boots, $357 (was $595).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Louise Et Cie Vachel Booties, $105.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.