Rachel Brosnahan Attends Cadillac’s Oscars Party In a Hard-to-Find Louboutin Style

The stars were out in force for Cadillac’s annual Oscars cocktail party in Los Angeles; Cadillac is sponsoring the Oscars for the seventh year in a row and displayed its newest 2021 Escalade at the event.

On Thursday night, the biggest stars in film and beyond came to celebrate before the big red carpet and awards ceremony this Sunday. The leading lady of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Rachel Brosnahan attended the event in a black blazer-style dress from Azzaro in a glittery fabric.

Rachel Brosnahan at Cadillac’s 2020 Oscars Week Cocktail Party, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Katie Jones for Cadillac/Shutterstock

On her feet, she chose a set of peep-toe black pumps with a knotted toe and a thin ankle strap from Christian Louboutin. The Greissimo platform silhouette is difficult to find nowadays with its lifted toe and 5-inch heel but similar styles retail for $945.

Joining Brosnahan at the party was fellow actress Zoe Saldana, who went with a metallic floral appliqué jacket and skirt set. Her shoe of choice was a pointed-toe pump with a black upper and tall heel.

Zoe Saldana at Cadillac’s 2020 Oscars Week Cocktail Party, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Katie Jones for Cadillac/Shutterstock

From “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Margaret Qualley brought the drama in a sheer, ankle-length dress with black undergarments. She wore black mesh pointed-toe pumps in a coordinating pattern underneath.

When it comes to dancing in heels, Qualley told FN in 2018: “Don’t wear them! But seriously, wear a shoe with a strap. If you fall down, get back up.”

Margaret Qualley at Cadillac’s 2020 Oscars Week Cocktail Party, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Katie Jones for Cadillac/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the stars at Cadillac’s 2020 Oscars Week cocktail party.

Want more?

Rachel Brosnahan Spotted Filming ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ in 1950s Dress and Blue Pumps

Zoe Saldana Sparkles in $1,095 Crystal T-Strap Heels at Cadillac’s Oscar Party