Queen Letizia Pops in Purple at Awards Ceremony

By Allie Fasanella
queen letizia
Queen Letizia attends an awards ceremony in Valencia, Spain.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Queen Letizia attended an awards ceremony in Valencia, Spain, today looking as stylish as ever in an ensemble we’ve seen before.

The 48-year-old royal, who is no stranger to recycling some of her favorite looks, chose a pretty gray and purple wool belted dress and coordinating overcoat courtesy of Carolina Herrera for the appearance. She’s worn the same outfit from the Venezuelan designer several times since debuting it during a visit to Portugal in 2016. 

queen letizia, carolina herrera
Queen Letizia wears Carolina Herrera to attend an awards ceremony in Valencia, Spain.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

The Spanish Queen and mother of two also carried a matching bag and donned a pair of sky-high pointy-toed stiletto pumps in the same purplish-gray color to complete the look. The former journalist and TV reporter has become well-known for her on-point, and often affordable, fashion choices throughout her 5-year reign as queen and tends to favor Spanish shoe brands like Lodi and Magrit.

queen letizia, carolina herrera
Queen Letizia wearing a purple and gray frock and matching coat by Carolina Herrera.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Watch on FN

Letizia attended the ceremony without husband King Felipe VI today, who is currently self-isolating after it was reported he came into contact with someone who had contracted COVID-19. Like King Felipe VI, Letizia was required to self-isolate earlier this year following a meeting with Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero before she tested positive. Crown Princess Leonor, 15, also self-isolated for two weeks in September after a COVID-19 infection was detected among her classmates.

queen letizia
A close-up shot of Queen Letizia’s purple-gray leather pointy-toed pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega
