Priyanka Chopra Works Out in Adidas Sneakers & Leggings With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra busted out her classic Adidas sneakers for an at-home work out with her husband Nick Jonas yesterday.

Breaking a sweat in their driveway, the couple posted a photo of Jonas doing push-ups with Chopra on his back as a weight.

“Push ups are my favourite exercise😏 @nickjonas,” Chopra captioned the post.

For her workout style, the 38-year-old actress dressed in black yoga leggings and a fitted black T-shirt with her hair knotted in a high bun.

Jonas went with a black hoodie, Adidas 3-striped sweat pants and Nike shoes.

Lately, Chopra has mastered her Zoom meeting look, dressing up for calls from the waist up in chic blazers while wearing sweats underneath. The “Quantico” star knows how to keep a quarantine outfit classy, wearing her Gucci slides as a comfortable substitute for heels.

A fashion icon when it comes to footwear, Chopra often dresses designer brands like her square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. She’s become a bit of a shoe designer herself, signing on as a Crocs ambassador with the major footwear company back in October of 2019.

In addition to working out and showing off her at-home style during her quarantine, Chopra has taken then time to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. Chopra, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

