Priyanka Chopra Masters Waist-Up Dressing in a Blazer, Sweats + Gucci Slides

By Claudia Miller
Priyanka Chopra’s latest look serves up video-ready style inspiration.

Appropriately captioned “Zoom meeting lewk!,” the actress took to Instagram last night to demonstrate her take on waist-up dressing. Best for video calls, waist-up dressing is a growing trend favorited by Kate Middleton and more that implies only gussying up the top part of your ensemble that will be seen in the video’s frame. Chopra’s outfit-of-choice included a textured sweater topped off with a linen blazer, all countered by relaxed gray sweatpants.

Zoom meeting lewk! ✅😂

She snuck in a designer element by slipping on a pair of floral slides from Gucci. The GG Blooms Supreme design from the brand combines a black molded rubber footbed with a flower-accented canvas upper strap. The silhouette retails for $320 and is available at Farfetch.com.

In addition to work calls and showing off her at-home style during her quarantine, Chopra has taken then time to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. Chopra, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Healthcare professionals around the world are working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. 🙏🏽⁣ ⁣ While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, over the past several weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that they are not only comfortable in them, but safer in them too. Because of this, I’m so proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more to healthcare professionals in public/government hospitals across India. 💛

Chopra’s style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The “Quantico” star isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance.

