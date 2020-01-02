Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Teams a Lacy Slip Dress With White-Hot Heels on New Year’s Eve in Miami

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Priyanka Chopra
May 2019
May 2019
February 2019
February 2019
View Gallery 21 Images

Priyanka Chopra rang in 2020 at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Miami, but before the clock struck midnight, she went to dinner with husband Nick Jonas wearing a chic ensemble.

The 37-year-old actress wore a Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini outfit, layering a pale pink satin blazer (marked down by 30% from $1,785 to $1,249 on Luisaviaroma.com) over a lacy, spaghetti-strapped slip dress (available for $312, 60% off, on Farfetch.com).

priyanka chopra, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, slip dress, blazer, christian louboutin slingback pumps, white heels, legs, celebrity style, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are all dressed up for New Years Eve as they head out for dinner straight after landing in Miami. The married couple went to Dave Grutmans Swan restaurant just hours before headlining at this years Fontainebleau New Year party.Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick JonasRef: SPL5137744 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Priyanka Chopra out and about in Miami on Dec. 31.
CREDIT: Splash News
Priyanka Chopra, christian louboutin, stilettos, celebrity style, clare, pumps, miami, celebrity style,
A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s Christian Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Quantico” lead teamed the look with Christian Louboutin’s Clare slingback pumps, which she chose in a white colorway. The shoes have an approximately 3-inch heel, a pointed toe and a glossy patent leather upper. They also feature a low vamp, a feature designed to extend the length of the leg. The Louboutin Clare can be purchased on Net-a-Porter.com for just under $700.

Christian Louboutin , clare, slingback pumps, white heels
Christian Louboutin Clare slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com
Buy: Christian Louboutin Clare $695
Buy it

Meanwhile, Jonas, 27, wore a tie-dye denim jacket over a white T-shirt and skinny blue pants. The “Jealous” singer completed his outfit with white slip-on sneakers.

priyanka chopra, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, slip dress, blazer, christian louboutin slingback pumps, white heels, legs, celebrity style, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are all dressed up for New Years Eve as they head out for dinner straight after landing in Miami. The married couple went to Dave Grutmans Swan restaurant just hours before headlining at this years Fontainebleau New Year party.Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick JonasRef: SPL5137744 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are all dressed up for New Years Eve as they head out for dinner straight after landing in Miami. The married couple went to Dave Grutmans Swan restaurant just hours before headlining at this years Fontainebleau New Year party.Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick JonasRef: SPL5137744 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra step out for New Year’s Eve festivities in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

Chopra has an extensive shoe wardrobe, filled with on-trend silhouettes from labels including By Far, Jimmy Choo and Tony Bianco.

Chopra has actually stepped out in the Clare before — while accompanied by none other than Christian Louboutin himself: At a Couture Council event during New York Fashion Week this September, Chopra wore Louboutin Clare pumps to present Louboutin with the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion.

Priyanka Chopra and Christian LouboutinCouture Council Award Luncheon, Arrivals, New York Fashion Week, USA - 04 Sep 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Christian Louboutin at the Couture Council Award Luncheon in September.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Priyanka Chopra’s best red carpet outfits.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra’s Gold Square-Toe Sandals Are the Trendiest Airport Shoes

Priyanka Chopra Teams Little Red Dress With This Major Fall Boot Trend in LA

Priyanka Chopra Goes Monochrome in Pink Look With Soaring Stilettos

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad