Priyanka Chopra Teams a Lacy Slip Dress With White-Hot Heels on New Year’s Eve in Miami

Priyanka Chopra rang in 2020 at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Miami, but before the clock struck midnight, she went to dinner with husband Nick Jonas wearing a chic ensemble.

The 37-year-old actress wore a Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini outfit, layering a pale pink satin blazer (marked down by 30% from $1,785 to $1,249 on Luisaviaroma.com) over a lacy, spaghetti-strapped slip dress (available for $312, 60% off, on Farfetch.com).

Priyanka Chopra out and about in Miami on Dec. 31. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Quantico” lead teamed the look with Christian Louboutin’s Clare slingback pumps, which she chose in a white colorway. The shoes have an approximately 3-inch heel, a pointed toe and a glossy patent leather upper. They also feature a low vamp, a feature designed to extend the length of the leg. The Louboutin Clare can be purchased on Net-a-Porter.com for just under $700.

Christian Louboutin Clare slingback pumps. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Meanwhile, Jonas, 27, wore a tie-dye denim jacket over a white T-shirt and skinny blue pants. The “Jealous” singer completed his outfit with white slip-on sneakers.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra step out for New Year’s Eve festivities in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

Chopra has an extensive shoe wardrobe, filled with on-trend silhouettes from labels including By Far, Jimmy Choo and Tony Bianco.

Chopra has actually stepped out in the Clare before — while accompanied by none other than Christian Louboutin himself: At a Couture Council event during New York Fashion Week this September, Chopra wore Louboutin Clare pumps to present Louboutin with the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion.

Priyanka Chopra and Christian Louboutin at the Couture Council Award Luncheon in September. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Priyanka Chopra’s best red carpet outfits.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra’s Gold Square-Toe Sandals Are the Trendiest Airport Shoes

Priyanka Chopra Teams Little Red Dress With This Major Fall Boot Trend in LA

Priyanka Chopra Goes Monochrome in Pink Look With Soaring Stilettos