Priyanka Chopra Masters Winter Layering in 2020’s Biggest Boot Trend With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas showed off their winter-chic style in London this week as they took advantage of the lockdown lift across England.

The married couple stepped out for coffee in the city on Wednesday, both modeling layered attire to embrace the dropping temperatures. Nick’s ensemble included a checkered coat with a green ribbed sweater and dark-wash pants whereas Priyanka went for a colorful sweater under a leather jacket and black skinny jeans.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas step out and about in London, Dec. 9. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, both stars opted for lace-up boots, a trending silhouette for 2020. Priyanka’s style in particular included a lifted midsole and metallic detailing.

Combat boots and lace-up styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Earlier this week, though the event went virtual for 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought flair and glam to the smaller screen during the 2020 FN Achievement Awards as she presented Crocs with Brand of the Year. The “Quantico” actress slipped on a bold yet classic Emilia Wickstead lace dress from the comfort of her own residence in London.

Staying on-theme for her role as a Crocs ambassador, Chopra Jonas of course couldn’t help but highlight the brand with her footwear of choice. Swapping her heels out, thhe platform shoes transform the brand’s iconic clog silhouette with a subtle platform lift measuring 2.4 inches in height. Titled the Crocs Classic Bae, the shoes reached new levels while still incorporating signature Croslite cushioning and textured detailing around the backstrap, midsole and upper.

Chopra Jonas’ style, in particular, came adorned with custom embellishments, elevating the lifted style a step further with flair. While the actress’ crystal-coated pair isn’t currently available, you can shop the original all-black Crocs Classic Bae clogs for $55 at Crocs.com.

Beyond her go-to Crocs, Chopra Jonas’ style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The “Quantico” star isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance. She also recently took o the role of The British Fashion Council’s newest ambassador for Positive Change.

Click through the gallery too discover more of Priyanka Chopra’s chic street style over the years.