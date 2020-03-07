Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shine in Coordinating White Looks and Yellow Footwear

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani’s Holi party in Mumbai India. 06 Mar 2020 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani’s Holi party in Mumbai. Photo credit: Newslions Media / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625604_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Newslions Media / MEGA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas frequently are spotted out in coordinated ensembles, and this seems to include their party attire as well. Yesterday, at Isha Ambani Holi Party in Mumbai, the husband-and-wife opted for similar white ensembles with bright footwear for a pop of color.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani’s Holi party in Mumbai India. 06 Mar 2020 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani’s Holi party in Mumbai. Photo credit: Newslions Media / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625604_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Chopra Jonas wore a white maxi-length dress with colorful embroidery on the neckline, which continues down the seam of the garment. The hem features paneled and pleated detailing. She wore a coordinating overcoat in white with similar embroidery throughout. Her husband opted for a white tunic and straight-leg pant ensemble with coordinating embroidery along the edges of the tunic.

As for footwear, the actress chose a pair of barely-there mustard yellow sandal heels. They feature a chunky heel and a clear strap around the toe. The “What a Man Gotta Do” singer also chose a warm-weather friendly silhouette and wore an open back, closed-toe loafer slipper in a similar hue.

When it comes to couple dressing, this duo has mastered the same shade, different shoe approach. Last week, they were seen coordinated similarly with Chopra Jonas in a pair of white block heeled boots and her husband wearing a pair of Alexander McQueen platform sneakers, a frequent footwear choice for the singer. Additionally, the 37-year old long has been an avid wearer of yellow mustard sandals. In September 2019, she was spotted in this strappy, knot-detailed pair, which she styled with a casual denim skirt suit.

Try out this bright and spring-ready style with seasonal picks, below.

